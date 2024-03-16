Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $136.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

LEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $156.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 12-month low of $99.81 and a 12-month high of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

