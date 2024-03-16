LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 14th total of 44,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LENSAR during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LENSAR by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LENSAR alerts:

LENSAR Price Performance

LENSAR stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. LENSAR has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

About LENSAR

LENSAR ( NASDAQ:LNSR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.