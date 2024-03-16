Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,937,700 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the February 14th total of 7,580,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,263.5 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

Shares of Li Ning stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

