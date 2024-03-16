Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 234,194 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $41.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

