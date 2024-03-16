Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magic Software Enterprises in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Magic Software Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

