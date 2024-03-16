Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 48,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 59,283 shares.The stock last traded at $11.83 and had previously closed at $11.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 10th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MGIC

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.