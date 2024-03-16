ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Up 17.1% in February

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 14th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $88.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ManpowerGroup

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.