Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $33.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 424,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.