Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Shares Down 0.7%

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.55 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.90). 32,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 61,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.91).

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.39. The company has a market capitalization of £73.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,762.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,413.84). In other news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan purchased 30,000 shares of Marks Electrical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £20,700 ($26,521.46). Also, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,413.84). Company insiders own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

