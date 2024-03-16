Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $244.07 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $253.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.74.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.