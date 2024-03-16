Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) EVP Roselyn R. Bar Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.7 %

MLM opened at $596.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.01 and a 52-week high of $617.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.37 and its 200-day moving average is $479.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.46.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 248,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

