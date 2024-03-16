Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $510,085,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,566,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,838,240 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.