Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 120 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,146,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 6.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Elevance Health by 56.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Elevance Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $512.77 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $516.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

