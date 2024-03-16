Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,825 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $120.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

