Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 5,910 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 1,186.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,246,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after buying an additional 725,272 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after buying an additional 582,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,580,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

