Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 728 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.35 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

