Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.27. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $129.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

