Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,155.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,067 shares of company stock worth $784,938 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.