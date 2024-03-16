Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,377 shares of company stock valued at $93,925,467. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $396.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.50 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.91. The firm has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.