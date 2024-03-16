Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $308,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,561,000 after purchasing an additional 166,007 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after purchasing an additional 484,794 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.3 %

BWA opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

