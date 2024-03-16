Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $343,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,290 shares of company stock worth $7,142,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $206.34 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.20 and a 52 week high of $209.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

