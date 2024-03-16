Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $344,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,433 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232,652 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.97.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.