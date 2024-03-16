Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $389,000 Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $60.72.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

