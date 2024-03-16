Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $417,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,618,000 after purchasing an additional 91,864 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,308,000 after acquiring an additional 662,592 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CoStar Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after acquiring an additional 200,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CoStar Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group Stock Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.46, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.