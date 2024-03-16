Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $481,000 Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,264,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $129.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average is $99.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.44.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

