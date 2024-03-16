Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $504,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NSC opened at $255.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

