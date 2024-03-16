Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $538,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $605.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $559.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.54 and a 1-year high of $624.42. The company has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.