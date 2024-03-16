Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $602,000 Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,335,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $158.46. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.18.

View Our Latest Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.