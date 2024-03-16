Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $657,000 Position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cryo-Cell International were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL opened at $5.51 on Friday. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Cryo-Cell International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 120.29% and a negative net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

