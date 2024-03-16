Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $687,000 Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Metlife Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $42.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $45.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

