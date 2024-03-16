Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,421,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,478 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $334.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $347.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

