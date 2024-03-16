Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $407.69 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $290.66 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

