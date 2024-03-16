Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 31 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,532,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MLM opened at $596.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $538.37 and a 200 day moving average of $479.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.01 and a 52 week high of $617.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.46.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

