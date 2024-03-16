Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 445,878 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 949.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 121,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 365,742 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9,033.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of XLG opened at $41.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

