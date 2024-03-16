Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 164 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $130.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

