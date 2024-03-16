Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 3,016 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,471,000 after purchasing an additional 769,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,656,000 after purchasing an additional 96,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,493,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:EFG opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.