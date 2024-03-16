Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 329 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.47.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

