Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 3,637 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BIL opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.