Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 653 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 160,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VeriSign by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $412,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,441,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $412,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,441,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,422. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

VRSN opened at $190.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.43. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

