Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 8,802 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

