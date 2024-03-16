Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $67.95.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

