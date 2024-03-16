Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,302,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,608,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 686,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

OGE stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

