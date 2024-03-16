Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 327,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $475.83 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.28 and a twelve month high of $482.00. The company has a market cap of $443.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

