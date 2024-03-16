Matthew A. Getz Sells 5,000 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew A. Getz sold 5,000 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AORT opened at $19.76 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.11 million, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Artivion by 89.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Artivion by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Artivion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

