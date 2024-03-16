Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

