Michael A. Volanoski Sells 2,369 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,369 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $118,686.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 174,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,602.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Q2 Price Performance
Q2 stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.48.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Q2 by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
