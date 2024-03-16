Micron Technology, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Micron Technology in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.46 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $101.85. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,228 shares of company stock worth $18,854,501. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

