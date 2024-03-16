MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Trading 1% Higher

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.91. 16 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.