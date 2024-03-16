MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1,766.15, but opened at $1,708.01. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,713.00, with a volume of 1,365,223 shares.

Specifically, CEO Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.76, for a total value of $2,843,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.76, for a total transaction of $2,843,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,481 shares of company stock worth $73,801,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.20.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $762.01 and a 200 day moving average of $557.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.