Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 416,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.